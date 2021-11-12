Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Stevanato Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at $23.00 on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,981,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,607,000. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

