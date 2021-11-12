Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after buying an additional 31,852 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,669,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,673,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

JSML opened at $70.06 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $73.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.