Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 55.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 406.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 183,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 50,860 shares during the period.

Shares of HDMV stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.01. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

