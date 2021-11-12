Invesco Ltd. Has $132.54 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,794 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.57% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $132,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.43.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $188.87 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.06 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 27.34%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

