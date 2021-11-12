Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $135,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock valued at $250,310,433. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOVA opened at $44.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.13. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

