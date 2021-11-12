Invesco Ltd. Has $126.96 Million Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 250,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.13% of F5 Networks worth $126,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIV. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $97,275.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $264,186.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,642.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $7,464,752. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $225.43 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.33 and a 52-week high of $229.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.42.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

