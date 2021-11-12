Invesco Ltd. Purchases 39,455 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,453,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,455 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $130,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,752,000 after acquiring an additional 776,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,567 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,257,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $102.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.39 and a 12-month high of $103.97.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

