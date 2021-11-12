DragonVein Price Up 4.3% This Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $82,298.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,958.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $663.85 or 0.01037941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.27 or 0.00270917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.89 or 0.00271873 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00028292 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003268 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

