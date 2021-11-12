ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and $6,241.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,910,711% against the dollar and now trades at $51,816.47 or 0.81015621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001847 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00071994 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00053036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,698,086 coins and its circulating supply is 39,014,475 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

