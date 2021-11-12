Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Insider Georgina Lynch Acquires 10,000 Shares

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) insider Georgina Lynch acquired 10,000 shares of Tassal Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.45 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of A$34,500.00 ($24,642.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.64, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Tassal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.37%.

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon and tiger prawns in Australia. The company offers fresh, smoked, canned, and frozen salmon; and Australian black tiger prawns. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells salmon, prawns and other seafood species.

