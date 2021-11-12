Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Insider Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber Buys 100 Shares

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) insider Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$114.51 ($81.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,451.00 ($8,179.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.851 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous Final dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 81.64%.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.