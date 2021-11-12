RChain Price Reaches $0.11 (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. RChain has a market capitalization of $65.96 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RChain has traded down 8% against the dollar. One RChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00053036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00227013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00089737 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

REV is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 626,523,076 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

