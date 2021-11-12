JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,604,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146,431 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 5.46% of JinkoSolar worth $145,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,633 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,928,000 after acquiring an additional 944,455 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,193,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after acquiring an additional 248,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

JKS stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.07. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.