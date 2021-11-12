Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,590 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.73% of Cincinnati Financial worth $138,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $7,855,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.05. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

