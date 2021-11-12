Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54,168 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $140,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM opened at $414.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.20. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.18 and a 12 month high of $435.62.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.87.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

