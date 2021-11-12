Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €3.60 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €3.41 ($4.01).

AF opened at €4.33 ($5.10) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.24. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

