Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €158.33 ($186.27).

DHER stock opened at €113.50 ($133.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €115.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €117.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

