Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 520,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,895,000 after buying an additional 2,430,342 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,256,000 after buying an additional 2,196,218 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 2,228,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,205,000 after buying an additional 1,590,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,664.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,458,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,990,000 after buying an additional 1,375,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $21,761,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.40 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

