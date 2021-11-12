Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Boosts Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,923,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. Orange accounts for approximately 3.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $22,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

ORAN opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

