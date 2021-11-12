Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

