Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $15.90 Million Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,896,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 2.15% of Curis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Curis during the second quarter worth about $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curis during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Curis by 68.3% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Curis by 302.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of CRIS opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. Curis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.77.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

