bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $789.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 316,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in bluebird bio by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,665,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

