Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter worth $2,563,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $1,733,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 1,435.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $123.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $127.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,063.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

