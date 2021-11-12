Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend payment by 335.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hamilton Beach Brands has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:HBB opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.01. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $233.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

