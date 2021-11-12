Lumen Technologies, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,835,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 52,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,746,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,915 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

