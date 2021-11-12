Research Analysts Set Expectations for Minto Apartment’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Minto Apartment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Minto Apartment alerts:

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$29.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.