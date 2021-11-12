IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given Outperform Rating at Evercore ISI

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

Shares of IQV opened at $252.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.28 and a 200 day moving average of $246.97. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

