Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$57.25 million for the quarter.
Shares of OR opened at C$16.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.03. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.39 and a 12 month high of C$18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.23.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
