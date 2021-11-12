Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$57.25 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target (down from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.41.

Shares of OR opened at C$16.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.03. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.39 and a 12 month high of C$18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.23.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

