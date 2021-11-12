B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

ALTG opened at $15.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $515.54 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.85. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 23,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $311,661.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $702,629. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

