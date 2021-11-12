Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.85% from the company’s previous close.

THRY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $38.54.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thryv will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $7,962,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $380,665.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826 over the last three months. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,802,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth about $42,165,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth about $28,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 114.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 357,793 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth about $11,094,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

