Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.85% from the company’s previous close.
THRY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.59.
Shares of THRY stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $38.54.
In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $7,962,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $380,665.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826 over the last three months. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,802,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth about $42,165,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth about $28,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 114.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 357,793 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth about $11,094,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
