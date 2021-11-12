Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for SFL Co. Ltd. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for SFL in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SFL. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of SFL opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 228,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,078,000 after acquiring an additional 138,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 901,063 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 217,489 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is -65.22%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

