Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $57.17 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,491 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $57,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

