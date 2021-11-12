878,381 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 878,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,688,000. Jones Lang LaSalle comprises 1.6% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $266.85 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.45 and a 12 month high of $273.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.53 and its 200-day moving average is $225.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.