Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 606,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,322 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $30,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in frontdoor by 461,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 705.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 254,986 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 82.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 18.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of frontdoor by 13.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

