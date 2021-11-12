Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $83.02 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 615,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,938 shares during the period. LPL Financial comprises about 0.8% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $83,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $164.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.94 and a 52-week high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

