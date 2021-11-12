Maverick Capital Ltd. Lowers Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,385 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.24% of MGM Resorts International worth $48,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,686.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,700 shares of company stock worth $6,584,439 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.