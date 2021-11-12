Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.0% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $102,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $167.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $280.61. The company has a market capitalization of $456.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.46.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

