Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.15

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 448197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Federated Hermes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.