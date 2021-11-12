Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.41 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 95,347.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 475.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after buying an additional 189,694 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 403.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.42.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $113.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.50%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

