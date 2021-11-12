NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $360.00 at Truist Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Securities from $257.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.55.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $303.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.25. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $323.10. The firm has a market cap of $757.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
Featured Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.