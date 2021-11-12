Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 108,192.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 29,212 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,837,000 after purchasing an additional 365,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,903 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE BWA opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

