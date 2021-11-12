TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 108,137.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,604 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 116.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 40.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $33.17 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.78.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 76.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

