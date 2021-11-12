Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 124,377.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

EXAS opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.21. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

