Millennium Management LLC Purchases 21,719 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invacare worth $17,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 859.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Invacare Co. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

