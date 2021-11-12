Millennium Management LLC Purchases 193,954 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 249.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of nCino worth $16,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in nCino by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J. Ruh sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 55,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.81. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -133.34 and a beta of 0.99.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

