Millennium Management LLC Has $16.71 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 810.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,581 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $16,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,216,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29,901.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 203,626 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,920,000 after acquiring an additional 169,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,161,000 after acquiring an additional 167,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.05.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $344.17 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $226.79 and a one year high of $347.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

