Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,137 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.36% of TriNet Group worth $17,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $179,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,790,570.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $37,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,210 shares of company stock worth $5,368,018 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET opened at $108.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.35. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.48.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

