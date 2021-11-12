Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,579 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,152 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas were worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $1,680,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $423,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $1,188,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of XOG stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.