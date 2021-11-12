Robert W. Baird Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $290.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Erste Group cut PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.85.

PayPal stock opened at $202.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 12 month low of $183.54 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its holdings in PayPal by 30.1% during the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 95,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

