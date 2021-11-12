PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Truist

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Erste Group cut PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.85.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $202.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.11. PayPal has a 52 week low of $183.54 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,480,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

